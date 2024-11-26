South Africa Eyes World Test Championship Glory

South Africa's cricket team, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, is entering a critical phase as it prepares for test series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. These matches are pivotal for South Africa's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

The team is looking for a perfect run with a clean sweep required across the two-match series against Sri Lanka beginning at Kingsmead and the subsequent tests against Pakistan. Key inclusions, such as the return of batting bolstered by Bavuma and the addition of seamers Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen, are part of the strategy.

Recognizing the challenges posed by fast bowling, Bavuma emphasizes the need for his squad to remain focused and leverage their strengths. As South Africa seeks to secure its place in cricket's prestigious event, Sri Lanka also eyes the final, planning a counter with strong performances against South Africa and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)