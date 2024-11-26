Left Menu

Satwik and Chirag Stepping Back: Injury Halts Comeback Bid at Syed Modi International

India's top men's doubles badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, withdrew from the Syed Modi International tournament due to Satwik's lingering shoulder injury. Despite a promising return at the China Masters, their coach deemed it wise to prioritize Satwik's recovery over immediate competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:42 IST
Satwik and Chirag Stepping Back: Injury Halts Comeback Bid at Syed Modi International
  • Country:
  • India

India's celebrated men's doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have opted out of the prestigious Syed Modi International badminton tournament. The decision follows lingering recovery issues for Satwik, who suffered a shoulder injury that had sidelined them post the Paris Olympics.

Returning to competitive play at the China Masters, they advanced to the semifinals, signaling a strong comeback. However, coach B Sumeeth Reddy revealed that Satwik still faced difficulties in achieving full recovery.

With future tournaments in their sights, prioritizing physical well-being led the duo to withdraw, conceding a walkover to their Chinese opponents in the opening round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024