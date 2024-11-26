Satwik and Chirag Stepping Back: Injury Halts Comeback Bid at Syed Modi International
India's top men's doubles badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, withdrew from the Syed Modi International tournament due to Satwik's lingering shoulder injury. Despite a promising return at the China Masters, their coach deemed it wise to prioritize Satwik's recovery over immediate competition.
India's celebrated men's doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have opted out of the prestigious Syed Modi International badminton tournament. The decision follows lingering recovery issues for Satwik, who suffered a shoulder injury that had sidelined them post the Paris Olympics.
Returning to competitive play at the China Masters, they advanced to the semifinals, signaling a strong comeback. However, coach B Sumeeth Reddy revealed that Satwik still faced difficulties in achieving full recovery.
With future tournaments in their sights, prioritizing physical well-being led the duo to withdraw, conceding a walkover to their Chinese opponents in the opening round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
