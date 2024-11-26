Deepak Chahar's New Journey: From CSK to Mumbai Indians

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar has expressed enthusiasm over his acquisition by Mumbai Indians (MI) for an impressive Rs9.25 crore. Reflecting on his transition from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to MI, Chahar shared in an exclusive interview with JioCinema, that while he cherished his time at CSK, he is thrilled to join a venerable franchise like MI, who are five-time IPL champions. Although he will miss playing alongside MS Dhoni, Chahar is eager to contribute to MI's success.

Chahar also highlighted his dedication to maintaining peak fitness. Following the last IPL season, he trained in the UK with a football club, before participating in five Ranji Trophy matches, bowling approximately 150 overs. Currently competing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he emphasized his goal of regaining a spot in the Indian national team by performing consistently in all 14 IPL matches this season.

Discussing MI's prospects, Chahar noted the team's formidable lineup, which reflects their consistent dominance in the IPL. He aspires to maximize his potential with the bat, a role he had limited opportunities to explore at CSK, alongside his contribution with the ball. Chahar is preparing to adapt to new challenges at MI, including roles as a bowler in the death overs at Wankhede Stadium, given his successful performances there in the past.

