Amsterdam Bans Lazio Fans Amid Security Concerns
The city of Amsterdam has banned Lazio fans from attending an upcoming Europa League game against Ajax due to security concerns related to potential extreme-right and antisemitic behavior. This decision follows recent violent incidents involving Israeli soccer fans after a match with Ajax.
The city of Amsterdam has announced a ban on traveling fans from Lazio attending the Europa League match against Ajax on December 12. The decision comes in the wake of violent clashes involving Israeli soccer fans and pro-Palestinian protesters in the city.
Amsterdam's municipality stated that supporters of the Italian side pose a high risk due to potential extreme-right, antisemitic, and racist behavior. This ban follows incidents where Israeli supporters were attacked after a previous match, resulting in hospitalizations.
Lazio has a history of sanctions for racist and antisemitic conduct from some of its fans, underscored by recent actions from local and international authorities. Amsterdam reaffirmed its stance against racism and fascism, highlighting security and public safety in its decision-making process.
