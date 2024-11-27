Brentford Wins Appeal: Christian Norgaard's Red Card Overturned
Brentford has successfully overturned a red card issued to midfielder Christian Norgaard during a match against Everton. The Denmark international was initially sent off for serious foul play after a VAR review. The Football Association confirmed that Norgaard is now available for the next three matches.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant turn of events for Brentford, the club has succeeded in overturning a controversial red card issued to midfielder Christian Norgaard. The decision, made after a weekend confrontation with Everton, saw Norgaard initially punished following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.
The incident occurred in the 41st minute of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park, where Norgaard's aggressive attempt to score resulted in contact with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's knee. The referee's decision to send him off for serious foul play had many questioning the fairness of VAR assessments.
On Wednesday, the Football Association confirmed that Brentford's appeal had been upheld, allowing Norgaard to participate in the next three matches as originally scheduled, without facing suspension. This ruling is seen as a positive outcome for the team as they strive for better results in the Premier League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ram Gopal Varma Faces Legal Heat Over Social Media Posts
It has always been mentality of Congress’ shahi parivar that it was born to rule the country: PM Modi at rally in Maharashtra’s Chimur.
Samvardhana Motherson's Profit Skyrockets, Driven by Revenue Surge
Legacy of Strength: Vardis Vardinoyannis and His Impact on Greek Shipping and Philanthropy
I have been to various areas in Maharashtra and can say with confidence that Mahayuti will win assembly polls: PM Modi in Pune rally.