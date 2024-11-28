Teenage Chess Prodigy Gukesh Shakes Up World Championship

Teenage Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh holds the upper hand against defending champion Ding Liren as they advance into the fourth round of their World Championship duel. With nerves no longer a concern and a recent victory under his belt, Gukesh, just 18 years old, exudes confidence.

After tying the score at 1.5-1.5 following a win in the third round, where Liren's calculation faltered, Gukesh capitalized on his meticulous preparation. The young chess prodigy demonstrated a flawless play in earlier rounds, securing respect and a significant time advantage against his Chinese opponent.

While Liren, an experienced player, aims to prevent repeated slip-ups, Gukesh is eager to build on his success. As the tournament progresses, the chess community is keenly watching this clash between youthful ambition and seasoned skill unfold.

