Left Menu

Teenage Chess Prodigy Gukesh Shakes Up World Championship

Teenage Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has gained a psychological edge over defending champion Ding Liren in the World Championship. With scores tied at 1.5-1.5, Gukesh's preparation and recent victory have boosted his confidence. Liren, known for his resilience, must strategize cautiously to defend his title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:25 IST
Teenage Chess Prodigy Gukesh Shakes Up World Championship
chess
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Teenage Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh holds the upper hand against defending champion Ding Liren as they advance into the fourth round of their World Championship duel. With nerves no longer a concern and a recent victory under his belt, Gukesh, just 18 years old, exudes confidence.

After tying the score at 1.5-1.5 following a win in the third round, where Liren's calculation faltered, Gukesh capitalized on his meticulous preparation. The young chess prodigy demonstrated a flawless play in earlier rounds, securing respect and a significant time advantage against his Chinese opponent.

While Liren, an experienced player, aims to prevent repeated slip-ups, Gukesh is eager to build on his success. As the tournament progresses, the chess community is keenly watching this clash between youthful ambition and seasoned skill unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024