Left Menu

Adi Kailash Pilgrimage: A Journey Begins with Tradition and Preparation

The Adi Kailash pilgrimage in Pithoragarh district is set to commence on May 2, marked by a traditional ceremony. Inner line passes will be issued, allowing pilgrims a four-day visit. Accommodations are mostly homestays, and medical support stations are prepared. Expecting more than last year's 32,000 visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:34 IST
Adi Kailash Pilgrimage: A Journey Begins with Tradition and Preparation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated pilgrimage to Adi Kailash in the Pithoragarh district is scheduled to commence on May 2, following a ceremonial start steeped in tradition. Local official, SDM Manjit Singh, announced that inner line passes, necessary for participation, will be available from April 30 in Dharchula.

The yatra will span two phases—from April 30 to June 30 and after the monsoon season, from September 15 to mid-November. The decision to issue a four-day permit per pilgrim is aimed at avoiding overcrowding, ensuring smooth flow as pilgrims proceed to view the peak and return to the basecamp.

Homestay accommodations will largely cater to pilgrims in Gunji, Napalchu, and Kuti villages en route to Adi Kailash. In anticipation of last year's visitor count of over 32,000, the administration is poised for an increased influx. As a safety measure, ambulances will be strategically stationed at Pangla, Kuti, and Adi Kailash, ready to handle medical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025