Adi Kailash Pilgrimage: A Journey Begins with Tradition and Preparation

The much-anticipated pilgrimage to Adi Kailash in the Pithoragarh district is scheduled to commence on May 2, following a ceremonial start steeped in tradition. Local official, SDM Manjit Singh, announced that inner line passes, necessary for participation, will be available from April 30 in Dharchula.

The yatra will span two phases—from April 30 to June 30 and after the monsoon season, from September 15 to mid-November. The decision to issue a four-day permit per pilgrim is aimed at avoiding overcrowding, ensuring smooth flow as pilgrims proceed to view the peak and return to the basecamp.

Homestay accommodations will largely cater to pilgrims in Gunji, Napalchu, and Kuti villages en route to Adi Kailash. In anticipation of last year's visitor count of over 32,000, the administration is poised for an increased influx. As a safety measure, ambulances will be strategically stationed at Pangla, Kuti, and Adi Kailash, ready to handle medical emergencies.

