Pakistan Triumphs in ODI Series Decider Against Zimbabwe

Pakistan and Zimbabwe faced off in the final match of their ODI series, with Pakistan winning the toss. After a dominant 10-wicket victory in the second game, Pakistan retained their lineup. Key performances from Pakistani spinners and changes in the Zimbabwe team set the stage for an exciting conclusion.

Bulawayo | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:05 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a pivotal final match of the ODI series, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against Zimbabwe. The scene was set for a thrilling showdown following Pakistan's comeback win in the second game.

The Pakistani team maintained their victorious lineup, emphasizing their strength in spin with Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed, and Salman Ali Agha. In the previous game, these spinners dismantled the Zimbabwean batting with remarkable performances, especially from Abrar Ahmed, who debuted with a stellar 4-33.

Zimbabwe, aiming to reverse their fortunes, introduced Clive Madande and Faraz Akram in strategic team changes. Both teams are now preparing for the upcoming Twenty20 series in Bulawayo, promising more cricketing action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

