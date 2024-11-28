Boris Singh's Decisive Goal Secures FC Goa's Nail-biting Victory

Boris Singh's decisive goal in the first half secured FC Goa a nail-biting 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters FC during the Indian Super League clash on Thursday.

The match remained a cagey affair at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as both teams kept a tight defensive line throughout. FC Goa narrowly missed an early opportunity when Iker Guarrotxena's free-kick struck the post.

Sahil Tavora's pass helped Singh find his moment of glory in the 40th minute, exploiting space on the right flank to score. Despite attempts from Kerala to recover, FC Goa maintained their lead and strategic advantage in the second half.

(With inputs from agencies.)