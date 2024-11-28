Boris Singh's Decisive Goal Secures FC Goa's Nail-biting Victory
Boris Singh's first-half goal led FC Goa to a tense 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. Despite Kerala's efforts, FC Goa's relentless attack paid off as Singh's strike slipped past the keeper. The win allowed FC Goa to control the game's second half.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Boris Singh's decisive goal in the first half secured FC Goa a nail-biting 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters FC during the Indian Super League clash on Thursday.
The match remained a cagey affair at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as both teams kept a tight defensive line throughout. FC Goa narrowly missed an early opportunity when Iker Guarrotxena's free-kick struck the post.
Sahil Tavora's pass helped Singh find his moment of glory in the 40th minute, exploiting space on the right flank to score. Despite attempts from Kerala to recover, FC Goa maintained their lead and strategic advantage in the second half.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women's Champions League Highlights: Goals Galore and Perfect Runs
Drone Scandal Hits Canada Soccer: Coaches Fired After Independent Review
Bruno Fernandes: Footballer to the Rescue at 30,000 Feet
FIFA Financial Governance Workshop: Strengthening Global Football Governance
COP29 Climate Finance Talks: Navigating New Goals amid Global Tensions