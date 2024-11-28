Left Menu

Boris Singh's Decisive Goal Secures FC Goa's Nail-biting Victory

Boris Singh's first-half goal led FC Goa to a tense 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. Despite Kerala's efforts, FC Goa's relentless attack paid off as Singh's strike slipped past the keeper. The win allowed FC Goa to control the game's second half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:46 IST
Boris Singh's Decisive Goal Secures FC Goa's Nail-biting Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Boris Singh's decisive goal in the first half secured FC Goa a nail-biting 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters FC during the Indian Super League clash on Thursday.

The match remained a cagey affair at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as both teams kept a tight defensive line throughout. FC Goa narrowly missed an early opportunity when Iker Guarrotxena's free-kick struck the post.

Sahil Tavora's pass helped Singh find his moment of glory in the 40th minute, exploiting space on the right flank to score. Despite attempts from Kerala to recover, FC Goa maintained their lead and strategic advantage in the second half.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024