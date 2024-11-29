Iga Swiatek's Month-Long Suspension: A Lesson in Precaution

Renowned tennis player and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has agreed to a one-month suspension following a failed drug test in August 2024. According to a statement by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) via Olympics.com, Swiatek tested positive for trimetazidine during an out-of-competition drug test conducted on August 12, 2024, in alignment with the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.

Swiatek, then the World Number One in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, was notified of her positive test on September 12 and her provisional suspension began on the same day. The Polish athlete attributed the result to contaminated melatonin tablets taken for sleep issues. However, she did not possess a Therapeutic Use Exemption for these tablets.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the ITIA acknowledged that the positive result was due to contamination from regulated non-prescription melatonin. Swiatek received a month's suspension, considering her fault at the lowest range. Her provisional suspension period will count towards the sanction, resulting in an eight-day ineligibility ending on December 4. WTA expressed support for Swiatek during this trying time, reiterating its dedication to fair play and a drug-free sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)