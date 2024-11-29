Left Menu

Bavuma and Stubbs Steer South Africa to Commanding Lead

Captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs hit half-centuries to solidify South Africa's commanding position against Sri Lanka on the third day of the first test. Bavuma and Stubbs shared a 144-run partnership, taking their team 382 runs ahead in the series crucial for World Test Championship qualification.

Captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs both scored significant half-centuries as South Africa built a formidable lead against Sri Lanka on the third day of the first test match. By lunch, South Africa extended their advantage to 382 runs.

Bavuma, returning from an elbow injury, demonstrated resilience by hitting a second successive 50, concluding the session unbeaten on 64. Meanwhile, Stubbs reached his second test half-century, ending the morning 70 not out. The duo lifted the overnight score from 132-3 to 233-3, forming an unbroken 144-run partnership.

A lively pitch that troubled batsmen in the first two days turned docile, aiding South Africa's cause. While 19 wickets tumbled on day two, Sri Lanka couldn't secure any breakthroughs before lunch on Friday.

