Odisha Triumphs at IDCA U19 T-20 Deaf Cricket Championship

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) U19 2nd T-20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf concluded on November 28, showcasing teams from eight states vying for the prestigious champion's trophy.

The final showdown at RDT Stadium Cricket Ground featured an intense match between the U19 Deaf Odisha and U19 Deaf Haryana teams, resulting in a thrilling victory for Odisha.

The Deaf Cricket Association of Andhra Pradesh garnered acclaim for adeptly organizing this enthralling tournament. Celebrations culminated in a vibrant closing ceremony with IDCA Secretary Ajay Kumar awarding the trophies. He lauded the athletes' skills and expressed gratitude to sponsors for their indispensable support, singling out standout players like Sanith Shetty and Aretvi Lokesh for their stellar performances.

