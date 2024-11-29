Stubbs and Bavuma Shine with Majestic Centuries in Durban

In an impressive display of skill and determination, South African batsmen Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma scored centuries in Durban during the first test against Sri Lanka. Their unrivaled partnership set up a commanding lead for the hosts, who ended the day at 366-5.

Bavuma, notably, notched his third test century in his 60th match, showcasing renewed focus and resilience. He, alongside Stubbs, took the team's overnight score from 132-3 to 338 before Stubbs was bowled for 122. This crucial stand has strengthened South Africa's chances to emerge victorious in the two-test series.

The Sri Lankan bowlers, who faced a slow and docile pitch on the third day, struggled against the disciplined South African batting line-up. With rain looming on the final day, South Africa plans on enforcing a quick declaration to leverage their strategic advantage in the championship race.

(With inputs from agencies.)