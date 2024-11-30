Left Menu

South Africa Triumphs in Test Cricket Dominance

South Africa claimed victory against Sri Lanka in the first test in Durban, winning by 233 runs. Marco Jansen's stellar performance with 11 wickets was key. Despite Sri Lanka's improved batting in the second innings, South Africa maintained their winning streak, edging closer to the World Test Championship final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:42 IST
South Africa clinched a significant victory in the first test against Sri Lanka, winning by a comfortable 233-run margin. The match concluded at Kingsmead, Durban on Saturday, as Marco Jansen's exceptional bowling secured this triumph for the hosts.

Jansen's awe-inspiring performance yielded match figures of 11-86, the second-best result in Durban's test history, proving instrumental for South Africa's fourth consecutive test win. This victory propels them a step closer to the 2025 World Test Championship final.

Despite an improved display in their second innings, where Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya da Silva contributed 83 and 59 runs respectively, Sri Lanka fell short of the 516-run target. The second test is set to begin in Gqeberha on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

