Shock Defeat: Las Palmas Stuns Barcelona at Home
In a surprising turn of events, Barcelona lost 2-1 to Las Palmas, marking its first home defeat of the season. Despite recent commendable performances, Barcelona has now gone three league games without a win. The loss allows Madrid the chance to surpass Barcelona in the standings.
- Country:
- Spain
Barcelona suffered its first home loss of the season in a 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas on Saturday, a significant blow for the Spanish league leader. Under new coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona had seen early success but has hit a rough patch with three winless matches in La Liga.
The loss follows setbacks against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo, offering Real Madrid an opportunity to surpass Barcelona in league standings, trailing by four points with two additional games to play.
Key contributions for Las Palmas came from Sandro Ramirez and Fábio Silva. Despite Raphinha's equalizing efforts, Barcelona was unable to maintain momentum. The unexpected defeat coincided with Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebrations, marked by a debut of their new mascot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rodri's Real Madrid Temptation: A Ballon d'Or Winner's Perspective
Real Madrid Battles Injury Crisis Amid Crucial Season Matches
Vinicius Jr. Sidelined: Impact on Real Madrid
Camavinga's Setback: Real Madrid Midfielder Injured in Liverpool Clash
Vinicius Jr Sidelined: Real Madrid's Injury Woes Deepen