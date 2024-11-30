Left Menu

Shock Defeat: Las Palmas Stuns Barcelona at Home

In a surprising turn of events, Barcelona lost 2-1 to Las Palmas, marking its first home defeat of the season. Despite recent commendable performances, Barcelona has now gone three league games without a win. The loss allows Madrid the chance to surpass Barcelona in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:58 IST
Barcelona suffered its first home loss of the season in a 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas on Saturday, a significant blow for the Spanish league leader. Under new coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona had seen early success but has hit a rough patch with three winless matches in La Liga.

The loss follows setbacks against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo, offering Real Madrid an opportunity to surpass Barcelona in league standings, trailing by four points with two additional games to play.

Key contributions for Las Palmas came from Sandro Ramirez and Fábio Silva. Despite Raphinha's equalizing efforts, Barcelona was unable to maintain momentum. The unexpected defeat coincided with Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebrations, marked by a debut of their new mascot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

