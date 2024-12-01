Left Menu

Verstappen's Victory: A Grand Performance in Qatar

Max Verstappen claimed his first pole position in five months at the Qatar Grand Prix. McLaren outperformed Ferrari in qualifying, strengthening their position in the constructors' championship. Verstappen, now a four-time world champion, faces scrutiny after an incident with Mercedes' George Russell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 01:15 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured an impressive pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix, marking his first in five months as the Formula One star continues his dominance in the circuit.

In a significant development, McLaren overshadowed Ferrari in the constructors' title race by qualifying ahead. The session was not without controversy, as Verstappen came under investigation following a near-collision with Mercedes' George Russell, who qualified next to him on the front row.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took third and fourth, extending their lead by 30 points. With strategic wins, McLaren aims for a historic victory. Meanwhile, Verstappen celebrated his ninth pole of the year, marking a noteworthy comeback since Austria.

