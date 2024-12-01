Arsenal Dominates West Ham in Thrilling Seven-Goal First Half

Resurgent Arsenal delivered a dazzling performance, defeating West Ham United 5-2 in Saturday's Premier League derby at London Stadium, with all goals scored in an electrifying first half. Arsenal's Gabriel initiated the onslaught with a header in the ninth minute, followed by Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz adding to the tally.

Despite West Ham's brief resurgence through Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka sealed the win with a penalty in first-half stoppage time, bolstering Arsenal's standings to second place, six points behind Liverpool. The second half lacked the intensity of the first as Arsenal effortlessly maintained their lead.

Arsenal have now amassed 13 goals in their last three games, showcasing a return to form. Meanwhile, West Ham's manager Julen Lopetegui, watching from the stands, finds himself under scrutiny again as his team sits 14th in the table, struggling to capitalize on recent successes.

