Left Menu

Arsenal Dominates West Ham in Thrilling Seven-Goal First Half

Arsenal secured a stunning 5-2 victory against West Ham United, with all goals occurring in a remarkable first-half. Gabriel, Trossard, Odegaard, Havertz, and Saka netted for Arsenal. Despite West Ham's brief fightback, Arsenal's dominance moved them to second place. West Ham's manager, under pressure, faces challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 01:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 01:49 IST
Arsenal Dominates West Ham in Thrilling Seven-Goal First Half
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Resurgent Arsenal delivered a dazzling performance, defeating West Ham United 5-2 in Saturday's Premier League derby at London Stadium, with all goals scored in an electrifying first half. Arsenal's Gabriel initiated the onslaught with a header in the ninth minute, followed by Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz adding to the tally.

Despite West Ham's brief resurgence through Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka sealed the win with a penalty in first-half stoppage time, bolstering Arsenal's standings to second place, six points behind Liverpool. The second half lacked the intensity of the first as Arsenal effortlessly maintained their lead.

Arsenal have now amassed 13 goals in their last three games, showcasing a return to form. Meanwhile, West Ham's manager Julen Lopetegui, watching from the stands, finds himself under scrutiny again as his team sits 14th in the table, struggling to capitalize on recent successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024