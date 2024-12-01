Left Menu

Botafogo Triumphs in Epic Copa Libertadores Victory

Botafogo defeated Atletico Mineiro 3-1 to secure their first Copa Libertadores title. Despite being reduced to 10 players early in the game, they managed to score three goals, with Luiz Henrique, Alex Telles, and Junior Santos on target. The victory secures Botafogo a spot in the 2025 Club World Cup.

Botafogo achieved a historic 3-1 victory over Atletico Mineiro to claim their first-ever Copa Libertadores title at the Monumental Stadium on Saturday. The Brazilian team faced adversity as Gregore received a red card just 30 seconds into the match.

The early dismissal served only to galvanize Botafogo, who broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a goal from Luiz Henrique, expertly set up by Thiago Almada. Seven minutes later, Alex Telles calmly converted a penalty to double their advantage after a VAR review. Mineiro attempted a comeback, reducing the deficit through Eduardo Vargas's header early in the second half.

Despite strong efforts from Mineiro's frontmen, Botafogo's defense held firm, and Junior Santos finished the scoring in added time. This spirited win also qualifies Botafogo for the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States, marking a major milestone for the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

