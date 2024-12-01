Left Menu

Newcastle's Striker Woes: Injuries Cast Shadow Over Season

Newcastle United's draw against Crystal Palace was marred by Alexander Isak’s injury, which manager Eddie Howe confirmed as non-severe. Injuries, notably England's Callum Wilson missing four months, have plagued Newcastle, impacting performances and confidence. With Liverpool next, recovery and readiness remain crucial concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:00 IST
Newcastle's Striker Woes: Injuries Cast Shadow Over Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Newcastle United's performance against Crystal Palace ended in a 1-1 draw marred by a notable injury to Alexander Isak.

Manager Eddie Howe assured fans that Isak's injury was not severe, as it was due to contact rather than a muscle issue. Injuries, including Callum Wilson's recent recovery and cautious return from a back injury, have continuously hampered the team's performances.

With Newcastle set to face league leaders Liverpool, Howe stressed the importance of confidence and the significant challenges posed by ongoing injuries in their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024