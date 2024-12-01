Newcastle's Striker Woes: Injuries Cast Shadow Over Season

Newcastle United's performance against Crystal Palace ended in a 1-1 draw marred by a notable injury to Alexander Isak.

Manager Eddie Howe assured fans that Isak's injury was not severe, as it was due to contact rather than a muscle issue. Injuries, including Callum Wilson's recent recovery and cautious return from a back injury, have continuously hampered the team's performances.

With Newcastle set to face league leaders Liverpool, Howe stressed the importance of confidence and the significant challenges posed by ongoing injuries in their campaign.

