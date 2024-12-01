India Gears Up for Junior Asia Cup Title Defense

Hockey India unveiled a formidable 20-member lineup on Sunday for the women's Junior Asia Cup, scheduled from December 7 to 15 in Muscat, Oman. The squad is captained by Jyoti Singh, with Sakshi Rana serving as vice-captain.

India, the reigning champions, are poised to defend their title after a historic victory last year against South Korea. This tournament is not just about defending the championship but also serves as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in 2025, whose host nation remains undecided.

In addition to seasoned players like Deepika and Beauty Dungdung adding robustness, the team's coach, Tushar Khandker, emphasized the blend of experience and emerging talent in the squad. The team focuses on an aggressive, game-by-game approach to maintain their championship pedigree.

