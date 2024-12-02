Salah Shines Amid Contract Speculations: Liverpool's 2-0 Triumph Over City

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah delivered a stellar performance in a 2-0 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City, expanding their lead to nine points. The Egyptian forward, nearing the end of his contract, created the first goal for Cody Gakpo and scored a penalty, equaling Wayne Rooney's record with contributions in 36 Premier League games.

At 32, Salah's contract expires at season's end without a renewal offer. He expressed mixed feelings about the match, suggesting it could be his last against City for Liverpool. 'Honestly, it's in my head,' he remarked to Sky Sports, noting the victory's special significance amid his uncertain future.

Despite ongoing contract uncertainties, Salah's impact remains undeniable. He has netted 224 goals in 369 games since joining Liverpool in 2017. 'I don't take it for granted,' he stated, emphasizing his enjoyment and connection with Anfield, the club he considers home.

