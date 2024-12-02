Left Menu

Countdown to the 78th Santosh Trophy Finals in Hyderabad

The 78th Senior National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy is set to commence on December 14 in Hyderabad. Twelve teams, including group stage victors and last season’s finalists, are divided into two groups. Matches will lead up to the final on December 31 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

The 78th edition of the Senior National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy is all set for an exciting start on December 14 in Hyderabad, as confirmed by the national federation on Monday.

Competing in this prominent event are twelve teams. Nine have advanced from the group stage, while two are last season's finalists - Services and Goa, with Telangana entering as hosts. These teams have been allocated into two groups of six. The top four teams from each group will proceed to the quarter-finals scheduled for December 26 and 27, with initial matches held at the Deccan Arena.

The semi-finals will unfold on December 29, followed by the grand finale on December 31 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, as announced by the All India Football Federation. Record champions West Bengal seek their first title triumph since the 2016-17 season, while defending champions Services eye their eighth victory.

