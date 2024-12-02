Tragic Stadium Stampede in Guinea: When Sports Turn Deadly

Dozens of soccer fans, including children, tragically lost their lives in a stampede at a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea. The incident occurred during the final of a local tournament, honoring military leader Mamadi Doumbouya, when security forces attempted to quell fan clashes.

The chaotic scenes erupted following a disputed penalty that angered supporters, prompting security to use tear gas in an attempt to restore order. Videos from the event show fans pouring onto the field, with many trying to escape the stadium by jumping over fences.

A coalition of political parties has called for a thorough investigation, criticizing the tournament as a move to bolster the military leader's political ambitions. Guinea remains under military rule since the ousting of President Alpha Conde in 2021, amid broader West African regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)