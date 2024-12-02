Left Menu

Tragic Stadium Stampede in Guinea: When Sports Turn Deadly

A stampede during a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea, led to dozens of fatalities, including children. The incident occurred when security forces intervened amidst fan clashes following a disputed penalty. The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy demands an investigation into the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:38 IST
Tragic Stadium Stampede in Guinea: When Sports Turn Deadly
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Dozens of soccer fans, including children, tragically lost their lives in a stampede at a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea. The incident occurred during the final of a local tournament, honoring military leader Mamadi Doumbouya, when security forces attempted to quell fan clashes.

The chaotic scenes erupted following a disputed penalty that angered supporters, prompting security to use tear gas in an attempt to restore order. Videos from the event show fans pouring onto the field, with many trying to escape the stadium by jumping over fences.

A coalition of political parties has called for a thorough investigation, criticizing the tournament as a move to bolster the military leader's political ambitions. Guinea remains under military rule since the ousting of President Alpha Conde in 2021, amid broader West African regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024