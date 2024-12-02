Hamilton's Resilience Amidst Racing Challenges

Lewis Hamilton, the renowned seven-time Formula One champion, is encountering difficulties at Mercedes, but this does not worry his future team, Ferrari. Team boss Fred Vasseur expressed no concern over Hamilton's recent form after his races in Qatar, Brazil, and Las Vegas, where penalties and car problems affected his performance.

Despite setbacks, including a 12th place finish in Qatar, Hamilton remains optimistic and prepared for upcoming races, maintaining that his skills are intact. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff supports this view, attributing difficulties to the car's limitations rather than Hamilton's speed or expertise behind the wheel.

The Briton, who will soon turn 40, aims for a strong conclusion at the Abu Dhabi season finale, demonstrating resilience and determination as he transitions to Ferrari. While he faces performance issues this season, confidence in his capabilities prevails among his current and future employers.

