Jamshedpur FC's Resounding Triumph: A Heroic Display in Indian Super League

Jamshedpur FC returned to victory with a commanding 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League on Monday evening.

The match, held at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, saw goals from Mohammed Sanan, Javier Siverio, and Stephen Eze for the hosts, while Mohammed Irshad scored for the visitors.

Despite attempts from Mohammedan SC, Jamshedpur FC maintained their lead, with Albino Gomes making a crucial penalty save. Their next match will be against Punjab FC at home on December 13.

