Jamshedpur FC's Resounding Triumph: A Heroic Display in Indian Super League

Jamshedpur FC secured a 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC in Indian Super League, with goals from Mohammed Sanan, Javier Siverio, and Stephen Eze. Despite a late goal from Mohammed Irshad for the visitors, Jamshedpur maintained control, as Albino Gomes saved a penalty in a thrilling match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC returned to victory with a commanding 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League on Monday evening.

The match, held at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, saw goals from Mohammed Sanan, Javier Siverio, and Stephen Eze for the hosts, while Mohammed Irshad scored for the visitors.

Despite attempts from Mohammedan SC, Jamshedpur FC maintained their lead, with Albino Gomes making a crucial penalty save. Their next match will be against Punjab FC at home on December 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

