Evenepoel's Ride Takes a Tumble: Olympic Champ Injured in Belgium

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has suffered significant injuries following a training collision in Belgium, according to his team Soudal-QuickStep.

The 24-year-old cyclist encountered an accident with a postal vehicle, resulting in fractures to his rib, shoulder blade, and hand, alongside a dislocated collarbone and lung contusions. He was immediately taken to hospital for assessment.

Despite the severity of the incident, Evenepoel remains conscious, and surgery on his collarbone is scheduled to allow for his potential discharge the following day. His team and family remain hopeful for a swift recovery.

