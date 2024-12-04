Left Menu

Evenepoel's Ride Takes a Tumble: Olympic Champ Injured in Belgium

Olympic cyclist Remco Evenepoel suffered multiple injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Belgium. He sustained fractures to his rib, shoulder blade, and hand, along with a dislocated collarbone. Despite the injuries, Evenepoel is conscious and recovering, with surgery planned for his clavicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:20 IST
Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has suffered significant injuries following a training collision in Belgium, according to his team Soudal-QuickStep.

The 24-year-old cyclist encountered an accident with a postal vehicle, resulting in fractures to his rib, shoulder blade, and hand, alongside a dislocated collarbone and lung contusions. He was immediately taken to hospital for assessment.

Despite the severity of the incident, Evenepoel remains conscious, and surgery on his collarbone is scheduled to allow for his potential discharge the following day. His team and family remain hopeful for a swift recovery.

