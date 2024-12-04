Left Menu

AC Milan's Dominant Display Leads to Coppa Italia Quarters

AC Milan overwhelmed Sassuolo with a 6-1 victory to secure a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. Samuel Chukwueze's first-half brace set the tone for Milan, who now await the result of AS Roma versus Sampdoria. Bologna also advanced with a win over Monza.

Updated: 04-12-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 03:53 IST
AC Milan showcased their prowess with a commanding 6-1 victory over Serie B side Sassuolo at the San Siro, securing a quarter-final berth in the Coppa Italia. The match saw Samuel Chukwueze shine, scoring two goals in the first half to set Milan on a triumphant path.

The encounter was decided within 23 minutes, following Chukwueze's double along with goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leao, giving Milan an insurmountable 4-0 lead. Davide Calabria added a fifth goal shortly after the interval, while Tammy Abraham sealed the win in the 61st minute despite a consolation strike from Sassuolo's Samuele Mulattieri.

Bologna also progressed with a 4-0 victory against Monza, with Tommaso Pobega, Riccardo Orsolini, Benjamin Dominguez, and Santiago Castro adding their names to the scoresheet. Both Milan and Bologna now await their next opponents to determine who moves forward in the tournament.

