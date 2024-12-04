Left Menu

Saudi Arabia 2034 World Cup: A New Era in Human Rights and Global Football

Hammad Albalawi, leading Saudi Arabia's bid for the 2034 World Cup, emphasized the nation's strides in human rights as part of Vision 2030, aiming to attract unprecedented numbers of fans. Saudi Arabia remains the sole contender for hosting amidst concerns over its human rights record. Major labor reforms have been cited as proof of progress.

Riyadh | Updated: 04-12-2024 04:50 IST
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as the sole bidder to host the 2034 World Cup, with significant strides claimed in human rights reform. Hammad Albalawi, heading the bid, noted sweeping changes in labor laws aimed at improving the country's social and economic landscape as part of Vision 2030. He stressed that reforms are not simply for the World Cup bid, but are integral to Saudi Arabia's ongoing transformation.

Critics, including Amnesty International, urge major human rights changes before the FIFA vote. Albalawi remains confident, highlighting over 100 sporting events in Saudi Arabia without alcohol sales, citing a safe, family-oriented environment. He further pointed to the gains in women's football as a great leap forward.

The bid is expected to bring more international attention to Saudi progress, particularly in social reforms initiated since 2016. As the voting date approaches, all eyes are on FIFA's decision as well as the country's continued evolution in human rights.

