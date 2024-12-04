Javier Mascherano Steps into Coaching Role at Inter Miami
Javier Mascherano, former teammate of Lionel Messi, becomes Inter Miami's new coach, replacing Gerardo Martino. With deep ties to Messi and other former Barcelona players, Mascherano steps into the role with a strong belief in his capabilities despite limited coaching experience on a global stage.
Javier Mascherano, once a trusted teammate of Lionel Messi, has stepped into a new role as the coach of Inter Miami, taking over from Gerardo Martino.
Despite limited coaching experience, Mascherano's deep relationships with star players like Messi and Luis Suarez bring an optimistic outlook to the club's future.
Mascherano's coaching journey with Inter Miami marks the culmination of a five-year pursuit, reflecting the club's confidence in his leadership abilities and potential to guide the team to new heights.
