Left Menu

K L Rahul's Position Mastery: From Floater to Fixture

Senior India cricketer K L Rahul has conquered the mental challenges of adapting to different batting positions in the team, especially after his impressive performance in the first Test against Australia in Perth. With experience across various roles, Rahul is now confident in his ability to contribute effectively at any spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:56 IST
K L Rahul's Position Mastery: From Floater to Fixture
  • Country:
  • Australia

Senior India cricketer K L Rahul expressed confidence in his ability to perform in any batting position, having overcome the mental challenge of being a batting floater. His resilience was on display during the first Test against Australia in Perth, where he scored 26 and 77 in Rohit Sharma's absence.

With Sharma returning for the upcoming day-night Test, the question of Rahul's role in the lineup was inevitable. The 32-year-old stated he is prepared to adapt, saying, 'I just want to be in the playing XI, which means wherever,' as he has amassed over 3000 runs in his 54-Test career.

Rahul, who started his Test career in Australia as a middle-order batter, has gained valuable experience in various positions, which has enhanced his mental readiness. He now has a clearer strategy for handling different innings scenarios, focusing on managing the initial stages of his innings to succeed consistently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024