K L Rahul's Position Mastery: From Floater to Fixture

Senior India cricketer K L Rahul expressed confidence in his ability to perform in any batting position, having overcome the mental challenge of being a batting floater. His resilience was on display during the first Test against Australia in Perth, where he scored 26 and 77 in Rohit Sharma's absence.

With Sharma returning for the upcoming day-night Test, the question of Rahul's role in the lineup was inevitable. The 32-year-old stated he is prepared to adapt, saying, 'I just want to be in the playing XI, which means wherever,' as he has amassed over 3000 runs in his 54-Test career.

Rahul, who started his Test career in Australia as a middle-order batter, has gained valuable experience in various positions, which has enhanced his mental readiness. He now has a clearer strategy for handling different innings scenarios, focusing on managing the initial stages of his innings to succeed consistently.

