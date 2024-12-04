Max Verstappen's Dutch Grand Prix to Exit F1 Calendar
Formula One announced that Max Verstappen's home race, the Dutch Grand Prix, will be removed from the race calendar after 2026. An extension for 2026 has been signed, with the Zandvoort race adopting a sprint format for the first time.
Formula One has announced a significant change in its racing schedule as the Dutch Grand Prix is set to leave the calendar after 2026. This decision affects Max Verstappen, a quadruple world champion and local hero, who considers the event his home race.
Despite the looming departure, the 2026 season will see the Dutch Grand Prix remain for one last time, thanks to a one-year extension agreed with the race promoter. This final appearance will mark a new chapter as the event adopts the exciting sprint format for the first time.
Located in Zandvoort, the Dutch Grand Prix has attracted substantial attention and fans. The race's removal post-2026 marks a significant shift for Formula One and Dutch motorsport enthusiasts alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
