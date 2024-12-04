Jacob Bethell Nets Central Contract Upgrade with England

England's cricket board has announced that prominent batter Jacob Bethell has been awarded a central contract upgrade, following a stellar performance in his recent test debut.

Bethell showcased promising potential by scoring a decisive half-century in the second innings against New Zealand, contributing to England's eight-wicket triumph in Christchurch.

In addition to Bethell, the board also confirmed two-year contract extensions for bowlers Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Matthew Potts, indicating strategic reinforcement of England's cricket squad.

