Jacob Bethell Nets Central Contract Upgrade with England
England cricket player Jacob Bethell has secured a central contract upgrade and a two-year extension until September 2026. Despite a modest first innings against New Zealand, Bethell impressed with a maiden half-century in the second innings, playing a crucial role in England's victory.
England's cricket board has announced that prominent batter Jacob Bethell has been awarded a central contract upgrade, following a stellar performance in his recent test debut.
Bethell showcased promising potential by scoring a decisive half-century in the second innings against New Zealand, contributing to England's eight-wicket triumph in Christchurch.
In addition to Bethell, the board also confirmed two-year contract extensions for bowlers Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Matthew Potts, indicating strategic reinforcement of England's cricket squad.
