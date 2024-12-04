Left Menu

Jacob Bethell Nets Central Contract Upgrade with England

England cricket player Jacob Bethell has secured a central contract upgrade and a two-year extension until September 2026. Despite a modest first innings against New Zealand, Bethell impressed with a maiden half-century in the second innings, playing a crucial role in England's victory.

England's cricket board has announced that prominent batter Jacob Bethell has been awarded a central contract upgrade, following a stellar performance in his recent test debut.

Bethell showcased promising potential by scoring a decisive half-century in the second innings against New Zealand, contributing to England's eight-wicket triumph in Christchurch.

In addition to Bethell, the board also confirmed two-year contract extensions for bowlers Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Matthew Potts, indicating strategic reinforcement of England's cricket squad.

