Shastri Advocates for KL Rahul's Continuation as India's Opener

In a decisive turn of events, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has voiced his support for KL Rahul to persist as the opener for India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Shastri's backing stems from the limited preparation time available for captain Rohit Sharma, who has had minimal practice in Australia.

Shastri's unwavering stance emerged after KL Rahul's impressive performance against the Australian bowlers on a difficult pitch in Perth. Shastri elaborated that the optimal strategy would be to maintain the current lineup, reiterating his confidence in Rahul's capabilities at the top.

Moreover, India finds a boost in the form of Shubman Gill, who returns fit after missing the Perth Test due to a hand injury. Gill's rapid fifty in the Prime Minister's XI match strengthens an already formidable Indian side, poised to make a significant impact in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)