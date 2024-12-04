Shastri Advocates for KL Rahul's Continuation as India's Opener
Former cricketer Ravi Shastri supports KL Rahul continuing as India's opener for the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to limited preparation time for captain Rohit Sharma. Head coach Gautam Gambhir faces a decision challenge before the day-night Test in Adelaide, bolstered by Shubman Gill's return.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive turn of events, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has voiced his support for KL Rahul to persist as the opener for India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Shastri's backing stems from the limited preparation time available for captain Rohit Sharma, who has had minimal practice in Australia.
Shastri's unwavering stance emerged after KL Rahul's impressive performance against the Australian bowlers on a difficult pitch in Perth. Shastri elaborated that the optimal strategy would be to maintain the current lineup, reiterating his confidence in Rahul's capabilities at the top.
Moreover, India finds a boost in the form of Shubman Gill, who returns fit after missing the Perth Test due to a hand injury. Gill's rapid fifty in the Prime Minister's XI match strengthens an already formidable Indian side, poised to make a significant impact in Adelaide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shane Watson Warns Australia: Provoking Kohli a Risky Play in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Shane Watson Advises Aussies on Kohli Strategy Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Rahul Dravid Backs Shubman Gill to Shine at No. 3 in Crucial Australia Series
Mitchell Marsh Prepares for Redemption in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Clash of Titans: India vs Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy