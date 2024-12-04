Tiger Woods Eyes India, Extends Partnership with Hero MotoCorp
Tiger Woods remains optimistic about competing in India, despite a ten-year absence. Meanwhile, Pawan Munjal, his close friend, celebrates the continuation of their partnership with the World Challenge until 2030. The event features three players of Indian origin, marking a significant achievement for Indian golf on the global stage.
- Country:
- United States
Tiger Woods is expressing optimism about potentially competing in India after a decade-long gap. Although currently not in a position to compete, the legendary golfer's hopes remain high for future events in the country.
Pawan Munjal, a close associate of Woods, has secured an extended partnership with the World Challenge, ensuring their collaboration continues through 2030. This new deal also guarantees that Woods remains a global partner until that time.
The tournament, which hosts a competitive field, will embrace three players of Indian descent, a noteworthy milestone for Indian golf. Munjal celebrated this development as a significant moment for Indian representation in the sport, emphasizing its impact on inspiring future athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking LPGA Tour 2025: A New Era for Women's Golf
Nayanika Sanga Takes Early Lead in Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour Finale
Amandeep Drall Seizes Lead Amidst Intense Golf Finale
Yogya Bhalla Triumphs at 14th Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2024
India Sets Stage for Golf Excellence with First-Ever TARS Seminar