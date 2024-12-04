Tiger Woods Eyes India, Extends Partnership with Hero MotoCorp

Tiger Woods is expressing optimism about potentially competing in India after a decade-long gap. Although currently not in a position to compete, the legendary golfer's hopes remain high for future events in the country.

Pawan Munjal, a close associate of Woods, has secured an extended partnership with the World Challenge, ensuring their collaboration continues through 2030. This new deal also guarantees that Woods remains a global partner until that time.

The tournament, which hosts a competitive field, will embrace three players of Indian descent, a noteworthy milestone for Indian golf. Munjal celebrated this development as a significant moment for Indian representation in the sport, emphasizing its impact on inspiring future athletes.

