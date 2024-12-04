Left Menu

Tiger Woods Eyes India, Extends Partnership with Hero MotoCorp

Tiger Woods remains optimistic about competing in India, despite a ten-year absence. Meanwhile, Pawan Munjal, his close friend, celebrates the continuation of their partnership with the World Challenge until 2030. The event features three players of Indian origin, marking a significant achievement for Indian golf on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:18 IST
Tiger Woods (Photo: World Challenge). Image Credit: ANI
Tiger Woods is expressing optimism about potentially competing in India after a decade-long gap. Although currently not in a position to compete, the legendary golfer's hopes remain high for future events in the country.

Pawan Munjal, a close associate of Woods, has secured an extended partnership with the World Challenge, ensuring their collaboration continues through 2030. This new deal also guarantees that Woods remains a global partner until that time.

The tournament, which hosts a competitive field, will embrace three players of Indian descent, a noteworthy milestone for Indian golf. Munjal celebrated this development as a significant moment for Indian representation in the sport, emphasizing its impact on inspiring future athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

