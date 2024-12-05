Left Menu

Athletics Revolution: New Ventures Transform the Track

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe supports innovative track start-ups as the sport seeks more visibility post-Olympics. Ventures like Grand Slam Track and Athlos offer lucrative opportunities for athletes. Coe highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation for the sport's financial sustainability and global appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:08 IST
Athletics Revolution: New Ventures Transform the Track
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The athletics world is witnessing a transformation as President Sebastian Coe of World Athletics endorses innovative track start-ups aiming to disrupt the status quo. Post-Olympics, ventures such as Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track and Alexis Ohanian's women-focused Athlos are making waves by offering substantial financial incentives to attract elite athletes.

Coe, addressing reporters after the World Athletics Council Meeting, emphasized the positive shift in the sport's investment landscape. 'We should be comforted,' he remarked, acknowledging the new interest from investors. Coe advocates for a collaborative approach rather than competition among new entrants to enhance the sport's growth.

In a strategic move, the council has approved several changes, including new race walking distances and the addition of a mixed relay. These reforms herald a new era of innovation as World Athletics prepares for the Ultimate Championship in 2026, aiming to captivate audiences globally while contending with absent key events that challenge tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024