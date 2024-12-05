Athletics Revolution: New Ventures Transform the Track

The athletics world is witnessing a transformation as President Sebastian Coe of World Athletics endorses innovative track start-ups aiming to disrupt the status quo. Post-Olympics, ventures such as Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track and Alexis Ohanian's women-focused Athlos are making waves by offering substantial financial incentives to attract elite athletes.

Coe, addressing reporters after the World Athletics Council Meeting, emphasized the positive shift in the sport's investment landscape. 'We should be comforted,' he remarked, acknowledging the new interest from investors. Coe advocates for a collaborative approach rather than competition among new entrants to enhance the sport's growth.

In a strategic move, the council has approved several changes, including new race walking distances and the addition of a mixed relay. These reforms herald a new era of innovation as World Athletics prepares for the Ultimate Championship in 2026, aiming to captivate audiences globally while contending with absent key events that challenge tradition.

