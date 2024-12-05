Baroda's Unstoppable Surge: A Record-Breaking T20 Triumph
Baroda achieved a historic milestone in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, setting the highest T20 score ever, while Punjab's Abhishek Sharma matched the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian with a 28-ball feat against Meghalaya. Baroda's win was marked by a record 37 sixes and a 263-run victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In an awe-inspiring showcase of skill, Baroda shattered T20 records during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the highest-ever team score of 349 for five against Sikkim in Indore, India.
Packing a punch of 28-ball hundred, Punjab's Abhishek Sharma made waves in Rajkot as he matched the quickest T20 century by an Indian against Meghalaya.
Baroda's Bhanu Pania powered through with a blistering 51-ball 134, leading his team to a colossal 263-run victory, underscoring a landmark performance in Indian domestic cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement