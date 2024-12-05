Baroda's Unstoppable Surge: A Record-Breaking T20 Triumph

In an awe-inspiring showcase of skill, Baroda shattered T20 records during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the highest-ever team score of 349 for five against Sikkim in Indore, India.

Packing a punch of 28-ball hundred, Punjab's Abhishek Sharma made waves in Rajkot as he matched the quickest T20 century by an Indian against Meghalaya.

Baroda's Bhanu Pania powered through with a blistering 51-ball 134, leading his team to a colossal 263-run victory, underscoring a landmark performance in Indian domestic cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)