Baroda's Unstoppable Surge: A Record-Breaking T20 Triumph

Baroda achieved a historic milestone in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, setting the highest T20 score ever, while Punjab's Abhishek Sharma matched the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian with a 28-ball feat against Meghalaya. Baroda's win was marked by a record 37 sixes and a 263-run victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:27 IST
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In an awe-inspiring showcase of skill, Baroda shattered T20 records during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the highest-ever team score of 349 for five against Sikkim in Indore, India.

Packing a punch of 28-ball hundred, Punjab's Abhishek Sharma made waves in Rajkot as he matched the quickest T20 century by an Indian against Meghalaya.

Baroda's Bhanu Pania powered through with a blistering 51-ball 134, leading his team to a colossal 263-run victory, underscoring a landmark performance in Indian domestic cricket.

