Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand Set for Final Showdown in Sub Junior Women's Hockey

Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand reached the final of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship after securing victories in their respective semi-final matches. Madhya Pradesh won 3-2 against Mizoram, while Jharkhand beat Odisha 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Secunderabad | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:20 IST
Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand Set for Final Showdown in Sub Junior Women's Hockey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand will face off in the final of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship. This comes after both teams emerged victorious in their semi-final matches held on Thursday.

In an intense clash, Madhya Pradesh triumphed over Mizoram with a 3-2 victory. Although Mizoram's Ruthi Lallawmzualli secured an early advantage, goals from Madhya Pradesh's Naz Nousheen and Rubi Rathore established a lead. Mizoram's Captain Laltlanchhungi managed an equalizer, but Tanvi's late-game heroics ensured the win for Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final, Jharkhand edged out Odisha in a dramatic shootout after a 1-1 draw post-regulation time. Early momentum was provided by Manjhi Pushpa for Jharkhand, while Anjana Xaxa leveled for Odisha. Ultimately, Jharkhand's prowess in penalties, courtesy of Hemrom Leoni, Rina Kullu, and Anupriya Soreng, sealed their berth in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024