Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand Set for Final Showdown in Sub Junior Women's Hockey

Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand will face off in the final of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship. This comes after both teams emerged victorious in their semi-final matches held on Thursday.

In an intense clash, Madhya Pradesh triumphed over Mizoram with a 3-2 victory. Although Mizoram's Ruthi Lallawmzualli secured an early advantage, goals from Madhya Pradesh's Naz Nousheen and Rubi Rathore established a lead. Mizoram's Captain Laltlanchhungi managed an equalizer, but Tanvi's late-game heroics ensured the win for Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final, Jharkhand edged out Odisha in a dramatic shootout after a 1-1 draw post-regulation time. Early momentum was provided by Manjhi Pushpa for Jharkhand, while Anjana Xaxa leveled for Odisha. Ultimately, Jharkhand's prowess in penalties, courtesy of Hemrom Leoni, Rina Kullu, and Anupriya Soreng, sealed their berth in the final.

