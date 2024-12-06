Left Menu

Unveiling the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Clash

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to take place in the United States. The tournament features eight groups, with prominent clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City competing. The event kicks off on June 15 and concludes with the final at MetLife Stadium on July 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:12 IST
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to captivate soccer fans worldwide from its host nation, the United States. The tournament will showcase eight groups comprising top-tier clubs from various confederations, including Real Madrid and Chelsea from UEFA, and Al Ahly from CAF.

The competition will commence on June 15 in Miami, with the opening match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami. The tournament's structure allows the top two teams from each group to advance to the round of 16, followed by a direct knockout stage leading to the final.

The grand finale is slated for July 13 at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Notably, the tournament will forgo a third-place playoff. Compiled insights from Tommy Lund in Gdansk and Angelica Medina in Mexico City, and edited by Ed Osmond.

