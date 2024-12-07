India's Bowling Woes in Pink-Ball Test Against Australia
India's bowlers, struggling with execution in pink-ball cricket, allowed Australia to take control in the second Test. Coach Morne Morkel acknowledged the challenges, emphasizing the need for fast learning. Despite Travis Head's dominance with a rapid century, Morkel remains optimistic about India's chances.
India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, acknowledged the struggles of the team's bowlers during the ongoing second Test against Australia, citing their limited experience with pink-ball cricket as a factor. The team ended day two trailing Australia by 29 runs, with a score of 128 for 5 in their second innings.
Travis Head contributed significantly to Australia's lead, scoring a brisk 140 as the hosts secured a 157-run advantage in the first innings. Morkel emphasized the importance of consistent execution, suggesting that India's bowlers failed to adapt quickly to the conditions, allowing Head to capitalize.
Despite Australia's favorable position, Morkel remains confident that India can bounce back if their bowlers execute the right strategies. He praised Rishabh Pant's aggressive approach and highlighted the learning curve for young players like Harshit Rana in high-pressure situations such as Test cricket.
