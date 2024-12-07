Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri Makes ISL History: Oldest Hat-trick Hero

Sunil Chhetri became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Indian Super League, leading Bengaluru FC to a 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters. At 40, Chhetri's historic performance surpassed previous records, showcasing his continued goal-scoring prowess despite his recent international retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:31 IST
Sunil Chhetri Makes ISL History: Oldest Hat-trick Hero
Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri made history in the Indian Super League on Saturday by becoming the league's oldest hat-trick scorer. His performance was instrumental in Bengaluru FC's 4-2 triumph over Kerala Blasters, as the 40-year-old netted three goals.

Chhetri broke the previous record set by Bartholomew Ogbeche, who scored a hat-trick at 38 years 96 days for Hyderabad FC earlier this year. The former Indian captain, now retired from international play, scored in the 8th, 73rd, and 90+8 minutes, with Ryan Williams adding to the scoresheet for the Blues.

Bengaluru FC capitalized on opportunities, with Chhetri and Williams playing crucial roles. Kerala Blasters fought back with goals from Jesus Jimenez and Freddy Lallawmawma, but Chhetri's finishing touch sealed the victory, highlighting his continued relevance on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024