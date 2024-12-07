Sunil Chhetri Makes ISL History: Oldest Hat-trick Hero

Sunil Chhetri made history in the Indian Super League on Saturday by becoming the league's oldest hat-trick scorer. His performance was instrumental in Bengaluru FC's 4-2 triumph over Kerala Blasters, as the 40-year-old netted three goals.

Chhetri broke the previous record set by Bartholomew Ogbeche, who scored a hat-trick at 38 years 96 days for Hyderabad FC earlier this year. The former Indian captain, now retired from international play, scored in the 8th, 73rd, and 90+8 minutes, with Ryan Williams adding to the scoresheet for the Blues.

Bengaluru FC capitalized on opportunities, with Chhetri and Williams playing crucial roles. Kerala Blasters fought back with goals from Jesus Jimenez and Freddy Lallawmawma, but Chhetri's finishing touch sealed the victory, highlighting his continued relevance on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)