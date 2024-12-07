Left Menu

Matthew Hayden Defends Rohit Sharma's Pink Ball Predicament

Ex-Australian cricket star Matthew Hayden discusses Rohit Sharma's elegant playing style and defends his dismissal in the challenging conditions of a pink ball Test. Despite Sharma's low score, Hayden emphasizes the technical difficulties faced under lights in Adelaide, as India struggles against Australia's dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:44 IST
Matthew Hayden Defends Rohit Sharma's Pink Ball Predicament
Rohit Sharma. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has provided insights on Rohit Sharma's recent dismissal, emphasizing the unique challenges posed by the pink ball in Test cricket.

Hayden, renowned for his own flamboyant style, compared Rohit Sharma's graceful approach to relaxing in a leather lounge chair with a cup of coffee—a metaphor highlighting Sharma's elegance at the crease. Contrasting Sharma with other cricketers, Hayden likened him to the likes of Mark Waugh and Shubman Gill, players who make the game appear deceptively easy.

Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden said, "Folks, don't be too disappointed. He got an absolute jaffer of a delivery...the new pink ball...it's so technically difficult. It exposes everyone and anyone."

Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring only six runs against Australian captain Pat Cummins, leaving India at a precarious 128/5 on Day 2, trailing by 29 runs. Australia, demonstrating their superiority, edged closer to another pink-ball Test win in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

