Australia Roars Back: A Dominant Win in Adelaide

Australia rebounded with a 10-wicket win against India in Adelaide, led by Pat Cummins. Travis Head scored a decisive 140, while Mitchell Starc and Cummins dominated India's batting lineup. This victory leveled the series at 1-1, boosting Australia before the third test in Brisbane.

Australia made a strong comeback in the five-test series against India, securing a decisive 10-wicket victory in Adelaide. This triumph propelled them to the top of the World Test Championship standings.

The hosts had faced a setback after losing the series opener in Perth. However, spurred by captain Pat Cummins, they dominated a full-strength Indian side that included returning stars Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Mitchell Starc's exceptional first-innings bowling set the tone, while Travis Head's robust 140-run performance was decisive. This victory sets a positive tone for Australia as they head to Brisbane for the next test.

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

