Australia Roars Back: A Dominant Win in Adelaide
Australia rebounded with a 10-wicket win against India in Adelaide, led by Pat Cummins. Travis Head scored a decisive 140, while Mitchell Starc and Cummins dominated India's batting lineup. This victory leveled the series at 1-1, boosting Australia before the third test in Brisbane.
Australia made a strong comeback in the five-test series against India, securing a decisive 10-wicket victory in Adelaide. This triumph propelled them to the top of the World Test Championship standings.
The hosts had faced a setback after losing the series opener in Perth. However, spurred by captain Pat Cummins, they dominated a full-strength Indian side that included returning stars Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
Mitchell Starc's exceptional first-innings bowling set the tone, while Travis Head's robust 140-run performance was decisive. This victory sets a positive tone for Australia as they head to Brisbane for the next test.
(With inputs from agencies.)
