Ashu Malik: From Local Matches to Kabaddi Glory

Every legendary athlete starts somewhere, whether it's on a cricket field, a football pitch, or a kabaddi mat. For Ashu Malik, his journey began on school fields and in local tournaments, where a young boy's tenacity and spirit would eventually redefine the expectations of his family, community, and the kabaddi world. 'Earlier, there were so many senior players in the village who worked in the railways, and they used to play on the ground in my private school. Watching them play, I started becoming interested in the game,' Ashu reflected in a 'Rise of a Star' video, as discussed in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) press release.

Malik's passion ignited as he observed local players, carefully studying their moves, and gradually falling for the sport. The road was far from smooth sailing. Initially, his family was against his kabaddi ambitions. 'My family would tell me to focus on studies. They were not supportive for the first 3-4 years. I would often make my family angry by going to tournaments,' he recalled.

Nonetheless, Ashu remained resolute in his desire to excel. 'I want to make Dabang Delhi K.C. PKL champions once again,' he stated with unwavering intent. This determination became his driving force, demanding personal sacrifices along the way. 'My weight was around 80 kg, and I reduced five kg,' he explained, highlighting the discipline that has since defined his career.

Stepping into the Pro Kabaddi League was a turning point. Initially hesitant, Ashu gradually found his footing. 'Initially, I stayed quiet for a few days, not knowing how things worked,' he confessed. Yet, he soon became an indispensable team member, particularly during testing times. Following Naveen Kumar's injury in PKL 10, Ashu's leadership brilliance was evident. 'We didn't let anyone's morale drop. I told the team, "If he is not playing, what happened? We will win and cover his absence,"' he emphasized.

His approach - focus on victory, support teammates, and never yield - was straightforward yet effective. The tenth season marked his breakthrough, emerging as the best raider, dispelling doubts and proving the merits of hard work by leading his team to the semi-finals and scoring 276 points throughout the season. His stunning form persists into season 11, with 174 points currently to his credit.

His tally of 13 Super 10s has kept Dabang Delhi K.C. among the top teams, with his goal firmly set. 'My only focus in practice is to make Delhi the champions,' he proclaimed in the release. (ANI)

