Gukesh's Gambit: Youngest World Champion Within Reach

In a momentous step towards making history, Grandmaster D Gukesh secured a victory over China's Ding Liren in the 11th game of the World Chess Championship on Sunday. This win positions Gukesh on the verge of becoming the youngest-ever world champion.

With just three games remaining, the Indian prodigy holds a 6-5 lead, making him the first player in modern chess to reach this situation after being tied 5-5. The upcoming matches will be pivotal as Gukesh inches towards his maiden world championship title.

Ding Liren started with a surprising reverse Benoni opening, but an error in the midgame allowed Gukesh to capitalize and secure the win. Liren, with two games as white remaining, still has a chance to stage a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)