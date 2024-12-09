Left Menu

Lando Norris Powers McLaren Back to the Top

Lando Norris clinched McLaren's first Formula One constructors' title since 1998 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, signaling a promising future. The victory positions McLaren among legendary teams and was filled with tension as teammate Oscar Piastri recovered from a first-corner incident to bring home vital points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 00:16 IST
Lando Norris delivered a landmark achievement for McLaren, securing their first Formula One constructors' title since 1998 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The young Briton raced from pole position to the finish line, leaving his team and McLaren's leadership in a state of nervous anticipation throughout the race.

McLaren, now joint-second in all-time titles with Williams and behind Ferrari, celebrated a victory that echoed the glory days under Ron Dennis and Mika Hakkinen. It marked their first championship win since Lewis Hamilton's drivers' title in 2008, a success attributed to Norris's determination and the team's resilience.

Team CEO Zak Brown endured a rollercoaster of emotions, eventually witnessing a flawless drive under pressure. The achievement was a testament to both Norris's growth, learning from competitors like Max Verstappen, and the team's efforts to regain prominence after financial struggles during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

