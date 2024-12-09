Carlos Sainz's Emotional Farewell to Ferrari

Carlos Sainz bid an emotional farewell to Ferrari, ending with a podium finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This marked the end of his four-year tenure with the team, during which he clinched four race wins and secured 27 podiums.

The Spaniard is set to join Williams, where he aims to rejuvenate the team and lead them back to former glories. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Sainz remains motivated and eager to prove his prowess with the right machinery.

Reflecting on his final race with Ferrari, Sainz expressed bittersweet feelings but focused on giving his maximum effort. As he transitions, he acknowledges the need to adapt, while cherishing the memories and experiences at Ferrari.

