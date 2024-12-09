Left Menu

Carlos Sainz's Emotional Farewell to Ferrari

Carlos Sainz concluded his time at Ferrari with mixed emotions, stepping onto the podium at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As he transitions to Williams, Sainz reflects on his racing achievements with Ferrari, and looks forward to rebuilding Williams' reputation, while acknowledging the challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 01:12 IST
Carlos Sainz's Emotional Farewell to Ferrari
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz bid an emotional farewell to Ferrari, ending with a podium finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This marked the end of his four-year tenure with the team, during which he clinched four race wins and secured 27 podiums.

The Spaniard is set to join Williams, where he aims to rejuvenate the team and lead them back to former glories. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Sainz remains motivated and eager to prove his prowess with the right machinery.

Reflecting on his final race with Ferrari, Sainz expressed bittersweet feelings but focused on giving his maximum effort. As he transitions, he acknowledges the need to adapt, while cherishing the memories and experiences at Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

