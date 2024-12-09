Thrilling Week of Victories and Triumphs in Asian Football

In an electrifying week of Asian football, Al-Ittihad emerged victorious over Al-Nassr with a dramatic last-minute goal by Steven Berwijn, keeping them two points ahead in the Saudi Pro League. Karim Benzema initially put Al-Ittihad in the lead, while Cristiano Ronaldo's swift equalizer for Al-Nassr added tension to the match.

Auckland FC continues to dominate the A-League with a sixth consecutive win, defeating Wellington Phoenix 2-1. An own goal from Wellington's Isaac Hughes and a subsequent strike by Nando Pijnaker ensured Auckland maintained their lead over Melbourne Victory.

Meanwhile, Thailand made a formidable start to their Asean Championship defense, thrashing Timor Leste 10-0, showcasing their regional dominance. In Japan, Vissel Kobe celebrated their successful J-League title defense by defeating Shonan Bellmare 3-0, marking a victorious end to the season.

