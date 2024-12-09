Left Menu

Shami's Comeback: The Missing Pace Puzzle

Mohammed Shami's performance in Rajkot raises questions about his exclusion from India's squad in Australia. After a defeat in Adelaide, calls grow for Shami's inclusion to support Jasprit Bumrah. Despite fitness concerns, Shami's recent form hints at a potential role in the remaining tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:39 IST
Mohammed Shami's impressive recent performances have sparked debate about his absence in the current test series against Australia. After India's significant loss in Adelaide, many are advocating for Shami to join the squad and support pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah's workload has been immense, and with Shami's proven track record, his inclusion could be vital for the upcoming matches. Despite worries about his test-readiness due to recent injuries, Shami's return might bolster the team's bowling lineup.

Captain Rohit Sharma acknowledges the need for a careful decision regarding Shami's participation, emphasizing the importance of his form and fitness. As India prepares for the third test in Brisbane, the team management remains open to Shami's potential contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

