Left Menu

Olympic Marketing Overhaul: Watanabe’s Vision for Sponsor Value

Morinari Watanabe, IOC presidential candidate, urges a revamp of the Olympic marketing strategy to enhance sponsor value. He critiques the decision-making process and emphasizes collaboration with National Olympic Committees. Watanabe's vision follows the exit of major Japanese sponsors post-Paris 2024 and upcoming elections in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:18 IST
Olympic Marketing Overhaul: Watanabe’s Vision for Sponsor Value

The International Olympic Committee's marketing strategy is in need of a significant revamp, according to IOC presidential hopeful Morinari Watanabe, who shared his vision on Wednesday.

Watanabe, head of the international gymnastics federation since 2017, is one of seven candidates in the race to replace outgoing president Thomas Bach. He highlights the need for changes in both Olympic sponsorship value and decision-making processes.

In response to the recent withdrawal of major Japanese sponsors, Watanabe stresses that Olympic sponsorship must deliver greater benefits. Elections are slated for March, where Watanabe competes with notable figures including Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024