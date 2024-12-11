Olympic Marketing Overhaul: Watanabe’s Vision for Sponsor Value

The International Olympic Committee's marketing strategy is in need of a significant revamp, according to IOC presidential hopeful Morinari Watanabe, who shared his vision on Wednesday.

Watanabe, head of the international gymnastics federation since 2017, is one of seven candidates in the race to replace outgoing president Thomas Bach. He highlights the need for changes in both Olympic sponsorship value and decision-making processes.

In response to the recent withdrawal of major Japanese sponsors, Watanabe stresses that Olympic sponsorship must deliver greater benefits. Elections are slated for March, where Watanabe competes with notable figures including Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry.

