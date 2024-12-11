Rishabh Pant Joins Techjockey: Bridging Sports and Software
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant becomes the brand ambassador of Techjockey, highlighting the intersection of technology and sports. This collaboration aims to make tech solutions accessible to businesses in India. Techjockey co-founder Akash Nangia celebrates Pant's forward-thinking spirit as a perfect fit to promote technological empowerment.
On Wednesday, Techjockey, an online software marketplace, announced that Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been appointed as its brand ambassador. The company aims to make top-notch technology accessible to Indian businesses through this strategic collaboration.
Pant expressed his belief that the growing use of technology in professional sports enhances both player performance and fan experiences, predicting continued growth in sports participation and followership.
Co-Founder Akash Nangia lauded Pant's passion and forward-thinking nature, noting his suitability for the brand. With over 600 categories and a vast product range, Techjockey aspires to simplify software access in India.
