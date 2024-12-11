Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Joins Techjockey: Bridging Sports and Software

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant becomes the brand ambassador of Techjockey, highlighting the intersection of technology and sports. This collaboration aims to make tech solutions accessible to businesses in India. Techjockey co-founder Akash Nangia celebrates Pant's forward-thinking spirit as a perfect fit to promote technological empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:26 IST
Rishabh Pant Joins Techjockey: Bridging Sports and Software
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Techjockey, an online software marketplace, announced that Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been appointed as its brand ambassador. The company aims to make top-notch technology accessible to Indian businesses through this strategic collaboration.

Pant expressed his belief that the growing use of technology in professional sports enhances both player performance and fan experiences, predicting continued growth in sports participation and followership.

Co-Founder Akash Nangia lauded Pant's passion and forward-thinking nature, noting his suitability for the brand. With over 600 categories and a vast product range, Techjockey aspires to simplify software access in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024